India Dominates West Indies in T20 Opener

In an impressive display, India dominated West Indies with a 49-run victory in the opening T20 International match on Sunday. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues led the charge with remarkable half-centuries.

Mandhana smashed two sixes and seven fours in her rapid 33-ball 54, marking her 28th half-century in T20Is. Following her departure, Rodrigues continued the momentum, top-scoring for India with a brisk 73 off 35 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

Chasing a challenging target of 195, Deandra Dottin and Qiana Joseph offered resistance with 52 and 49 runs, respectively, but consistent bowling from Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav restricted West Indies to 146/7 after 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)