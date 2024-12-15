Left Menu

India Dominates West Indies in T20 Opener

India secured a commanding 49-run victory against West Indies in the first T20 International. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were instrumental with fifties, propelling India to a formidable 195/4. India's bowlers kept WI in check, restricting them to 146/7 in 20 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:34 IST
India Dominates West Indies in T20 Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive display, India dominated West Indies with a 49-run victory in the opening T20 International match on Sunday. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues led the charge with remarkable half-centuries.

Mandhana smashed two sixes and seven fours in her rapid 33-ball 54, marking her 28th half-century in T20Is. Following her departure, Rodrigues continued the momentum, top-scoring for India with a brisk 73 off 35 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

Chasing a challenging target of 195, Deandra Dottin and Qiana Joseph offered resistance with 52 and 49 runs, respectively, but consistent bowling from Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav restricted West Indies to 146/7 after 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024