West Indies Women's Resilient Innings Against Fierce Bowling Attack

The West Indies Women's cricket team put forth a commendable effort in their recent 20-over match, managing to score 146 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Despite early setbacks, the team displayed resilience with notable performances from players like Deandra Dottin, who hit 52 runs, and Qiana Joseph with 49.

The bowling attack from their opponents proved challenging, with Titas Sadhu leading with three wickets for 37 runs and Deepti Sharma adding pressure with two wickets for 21 runs. Their disciplined bowling made scoring difficult for the West Indies Women.

Nevertheless, the team's persistence and determination were evident as they navigated through a strong bowling lineup, showing their ability to hold their own on the cricket field.

(With inputs from agencies.)