Bangladesh Triumphs in Tense T20 Opener Against West Indies

Bangladesh claimed a thrilling seven-run victory against the West Indies in the opening match of their three-match Twenty20 series. Contributions from Soumya Sarkar and Hasan Mahmud guided Bangladesh to a defendable score, with Mahedi Hasan's four crucial wickets ensuring the win despite Rovman Powell's late heroics.

Updated: 16-12-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Bangladesh opened its three-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies with a nail-biting seven-run victory, showcasing resilience and strategic play.

Initially struggling at 61-7, West Indies captain Rovman Powell nearly orchestrated a comeback with a commanding 60 off 35 balls. However, Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud delivered a decisive final over, clinching the match by dismissing Powell and bowling Alzarri Joseph with the ultimate ball, sealing West Indies' fate at 140 all out. Remarkable bowling from Mahedi Hasan, capturing four wickets for 13 runs, was pivotal in toppling the hosts.

The victory was underpinned by opener Soumya Sarkar's rapid 43 and robust contributions from Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain, ensuring Bangladesh set a competitive total of 147-6. Akeal Hossein and Obed McCoy led West Indies' bowling with two wickets each. This thrilling series opener sets the stage for the upcoming matches on Wednesday and Friday in Kingstown, St. Vincent.

