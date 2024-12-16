D Gukesh: A Rising Star in Chess History

D Gukesh, the newly-crowned world chess champion, received a hero's welcome upon his return to India after defeating China's Ding Liren. Hundreds of enthusiastic fans and officials were present at the Tamil Nadu airport to honor the 18-year-old chess prodigy.

Gukesh, the youngest world champion ever, expressed his gratitude for the support that fueled his victory. He remarked on the joy of bringing the trophy back to India and looked forward to celebrating with fans and family.

The celebration continues with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin set to present Gukesh with a Rs five crore cheque in recognition of his monumental achievement. The young champion's victory marks a proud moment for the nation and cements Gukesh's place in chess history.

(With inputs from agencies.)