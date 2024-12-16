Left Menu

D Gukesh: A Rising Star in Chess History

D Gukesh, an 18-year-old chess prodigy, made history as the youngest world chess champion by defeating China's Ding Liren. Returning home to India, he received a grand welcome and praise from officials and fans. Tamil Nadu's CM announced a cash prize to honor his historic triumph.

  • Country:
  • India

D Gukesh, the newly-crowned world chess champion, received a hero's welcome upon his return to India after defeating China's Ding Liren. Hundreds of enthusiastic fans and officials were present at the Tamil Nadu airport to honor the 18-year-old chess prodigy.

Gukesh, the youngest world champion ever, expressed his gratitude for the support that fueled his victory. He remarked on the joy of bringing the trophy back to India and looked forward to celebrating with fans and family.

The celebration continues with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin set to present Gukesh with a Rs five crore cheque in recognition of his monumental achievement. The young champion's victory marks a proud moment for the nation and cements Gukesh's place in chess history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

