Williamson's Masterstroke: Embellishing New Zealand's Test Run

Kane Williamson scored a majestic 156 at Seddon Park, leading New Zealand to a commanding position against England in the third test. Despite rain interruptions, Williamson, supported by valuable contributions from teammates, helped extend New Zealand’s lead in an effort to secure a consolation win.

Updated: 16-12-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:14 IST
Kane Williamson crafted a sensational inning of 156 runs under the Seddon Park lights to bring New Zealand close to a consolatory triumph over England on the third day of the third Test. The rain-affected opening session couldn't hinder Williamson's brilliance in extending New Zealand's lead from 340 to an overwhelming 657. Despite a strong effort, the England tail managed to dismiss them for 453 in a crucial final hour.

Already having clinched the series with emphatic wins in Christchurch and Wellington, England ended the day at 18 for two. Jacob Bethell remained unbeaten at nine, while captain Joe Root began scoreless, left with a seemingly insurmountable 640 runs to chase. England's challenge was further compounded as captain Ben Stokes left the field with a hamstring injury, casting doubt over his participation in the next innings.

Tim Southee's home-ground farewell saw an explosive yet brief appearance, much to the delight of the crowd, before he was dispatched for two. England's opening batsmen Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett quickly followed, thanks to the incisive bowling of Matt Henry. Alongside Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, and Tom Blundell contributed essential runs, poised New Zealand well beyond chasing records. Williamson's innings ended post his 150, but not before positioning New Zealand firmly on the brink of victory.

