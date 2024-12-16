Triumphant Gukesh Makes Historic Chess Win

D Gukesh, India's latest chess sensation and newly crowned FIDE World Championship titleholder, was greeted with grandeur upon his return at Chennai Airport on Monday. Gukesh, who carved a name in history by winning against China's Ding Liren in the final 14th game, has captured the nation's admiration.

Scores of fans thronged the airport to celebrate the youngest world chess champion. Enthusiastic supporters cheered as Gukesh navigated through the crowd. 'Being here feels amazing,' Gukesh expressed to reporters. 'The support has been overwhelming, and it means the world to India and me.'

The championship match witnessed intense competition, tied at 6.5-6.5, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. With brilliance, Gukesh secured his win with a 7.5-6.5 scoreline. Overcome with emotion, the young champion described the victory as the 'best moment of his life' during the press meet.

Meanwhile, Ding Liren addressed the media post-game, revealing his shock over his crucial mistake. 'I felt I played my best game yet. Despite the loss, I hold no regrets,' Liren remarked. In a heartfelt moment, Gukesh handed his trophy to his parents shortly after his triumph.

The championship's 13th game concluded with both contenders level at 6.5 points and one decisive game remaining. At a critical juncture, any move could sway the outcome, with the final match stretching to 68 moves, as reported by FIDE.

