Kane Williamson's Masterclass Seizes Command in Hamilton Test

Kane Williamson delivered a stunning performance by scoring 156, propelling New Zealand to a commanding position against England on the third day of the Hamilton test. The day's play was punctuated by rain delays but concluded with New Zealand amassing a formidable 657 lead before England's response.

Despite their disadvantage, England faces additional challenges with captain Ben Stokes' hamstring injury potentially sidelining him. England closed at 18 for two, significantly behind, with Joe Root yet to score. The day had its moments, especially when Tim Southee received a hearty cheer during his batting, even as his stay was brief.

Williamson's excellent innings was supported by valuable contributions from Daryl Mitchell and others, extending New Zealand's lead beyond any record fourth-innings chase. Bethell emerged as England's standout bowler, claiming three wickets, including that of Mitchell. The ongoing test promises dramatic action in the days ahead.

