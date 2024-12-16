Left Menu

Australia's Pace Dominance Leaves India Reeling in Test Clash

Indian batters struggled against Australia's formidable pace attack during challenging conditions on the third day of the third Test. Following Australia's first innings of 445, India's top order faltered, ending the rain-affected day at 51/4. Pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood proved instrumental in dismantling India's batting lineup.

  • Country:
  • Australia

India's batting lineup crumbled under pressure from Australia's relentless pace attack during the third day of the third Test. At 51 for four, following a rain-marred day, the Indian team faced dire straits after collapsing to Australia's 445-run first-innings lead, courtesy of their skilled fast bowlers.

Despite a valiant effort by KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 33, Indian batters failed to withstand the challenging pitch and fierce bowling, with key players like Virat Kohli faltering against deliveries in the off-stump channel.

The Australian combo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood struck early blows, leaving India reeling at 22 for three by lunch. Heavy rain added to the day's interruptions, further testing India's resolve against a high-caliber Australian pace unit.

