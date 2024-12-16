Game-Changing Moments: Jets Aim for New GM, NBA Thriller, NFL Highlights and More

The New York Jets are on the hunt for a new general manager, kicking off interviews with notable candidates such as Jon Robinson and Louis Riddick, according to ESPN sources. This strategic move marks the first step in the Jets' pursuit of revitalizing their management for future success.

In the NBA, Luka Doncic once again showcased his brilliance, scoring an impressive 45-point triple-double to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Golden State Warriors in a high-scoring affair. Klay Thompson's sharp-shooting helped make it a thrilling encounter, as the Mavericks clinched a significant victory.

Elsewhere in sports, the NHL saw John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs execute a natural hat trick, propelling his team to a win over the Buffalo Sabres. Meanwhile, NFL action delivered dramatic results with the Buffalo Bills snapping the Detroit Lions' winning streak. Key injuries included Nick Chubb's foot break and Patrick Mahomes' ankle issue.

