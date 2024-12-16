Rain Disrupts India's Battle at The Gabba, Australia Holds Strong Lead

Rain played a major role in the third session of Day 3 at The Gabba, halting India's progress against Australia. The visitors faced an overwhelming deficit of 394 runs. At the close of play, India struggled at 51/4, with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma holding the fort for the team.

The Indian team began the third session at 48/4, not much beyond their stumps total, with KL Rahul contributing 30 runs and Rohit Sharma yet to open his account. Continuous downpours washed out much of the session, allowing only three overs where India managed a mere three runs.

Earlier, during the second session, intermittent rain disrupted play but did not deter Pant, who capitalized on wide deliveries. As momentum appeared to brew for India, the rain delayed proceedings again, hampering their efforts. Rahul showcased his skills with an elegant cover drive but was left to fend for himself when Cummins succeeded in removing Pant.

In the first session, Australian bowlers dominated once again. Jasprit Bumrah briefly raised hopes for India by taking Starc's wicket early on, but the Indian batsmen struggled to find form. Australia's Carey and Lyon resisted India's attack, with rain causing frequent disruptions.

India faced an uphill battle as Starc, leading the Australian pace attack, dismantled their top order. Notably, he removed Yashasvi Jaiswal with a well-pitched delivery and followed it up by dismissing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, compounding India's misery. Australia cemented their lead with a first-innings score of 445, setting a daunting task for the Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)