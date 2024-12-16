Left Menu

Rashid Khan Makes Test Comeback for Afghanistan's Series Against Zimbabwe

Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan is set to play his first Test since March 2021, as the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced his inclusion in the squad against Zimbabwe. The team includes seven uncapped players. Rashid's return is seen as crucial for strengthening Afghanistan's red-ball cricket ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:44 IST
Rashid Khan and Gulbaddin Naib (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Afghanistan's celebrated leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, is poised for a significant return to Test cricket, marking his first Test appearance since March 2021. The Afghanistan Cricket Board revealed on Monday that Khan is part of the 18-player squad slated to face Zimbabwe in a two-match series, commencing December 26 in Bulawayo.

Despite an illustrious career with over 200 appearances in white-ball formats, Khan has played only five Tests, claiming 34 wickets at an impressive average of 22.35. His comeback headlines a squad featuring seven players yet to earn their Test caps, including promising talents Sediqullah Atal, Ismat Alam, and Zahir Shehzad.

Interim chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil expressed optimism about the squad's readiness, emphasizing that Rashid Khan's involvement bodes well for Afghanistan's red-ball cricket. He highlighted the team's extensive preparations in Nangarhar province, facilitating a robust environment for success against Zimbabwe. The series is set to take place in Bulawayo, with the first Test from December 26-30 followed by the second from January 2-6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

