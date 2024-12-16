Gavaskar Advises Kohli to Channel Tendulkar's Legendary Resilience
Sunil Gavaskar advises Virat Kohli to emulate Sachin Tendulkar's disciplined innings of 241 against Australia, suggesting he avoid cover drives to overcome his struggles with outside off-stump deliveries. Kohli's recent dismissals in the Brisbane Test highlight his need to adapt, as Tendulkar once did.
Sunil Gavaskar, a revered figure in Indian cricket, has advised the talented Virat Kohli to draw inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar's iconic 241-run innings against Australia in 2004. The legendary batsman suggested Kohli should temporarily abandon the cover drive to overcome his current challenges with deliveries outside the off-stump.
On a rain-interrupted third day of the Brisbane Test, Kohli fell cheaply to Josh Hazlewood, managing just 3 runs. With Kohli struggling, Gavaskar is pointing to Tendulkar's monumental innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, during which he meticulously refrained from playing risky off-side shots to address a similar issue.
Gavaskar recommends Kohli focus on restraint, defending deliveries angled outside off-stump, and unleashing his bottom-hand strength on the on-side, favoring straighter or midwicket shots over drives. This strategy, Gavaskar believes, will help Kohli rediscover his form.
