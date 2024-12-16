Gavaskar Advises Kohli to Channel Tendulkar's Legendary Resilience

Sunil Gavaskar, a revered figure in Indian cricket, has advised the talented Virat Kohli to draw inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar's iconic 241-run innings against Australia in 2004. The legendary batsman suggested Kohli should temporarily abandon the cover drive to overcome his current challenges with deliveries outside the off-stump.

On a rain-interrupted third day of the Brisbane Test, Kohli fell cheaply to Josh Hazlewood, managing just 3 runs. With Kohli struggling, Gavaskar is pointing to Tendulkar's monumental innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, during which he meticulously refrained from playing risky off-side shots to address a similar issue.

Gavaskar recommends Kohli focus on restraint, defending deliveries angled outside off-stump, and unleashing his bottom-hand strength on the on-side, favoring straighter or midwicket shots over drives. This strategy, Gavaskar believes, will help Kohli rediscover his form.

