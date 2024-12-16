Jasprit Bumrah: India's Lone Warrior in Brisbane Showdown

Jasprit Bumrah, India's ace pacer, continues to dominate the ongoing test series against Australia, proving himself as an indispensable force in the squad. The 31-year-old leads the series with 18 dismissals and showcases resilience, taking on the significant burden of bowling responsibility with limited support from teammates.

In the pivotal third test in Brisbane, Bumrah's remarkable spell of 6-76 highlighted his prowess, despite Australia amassing 445 runs in their first innings. While Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep struggled to make their mark, Bumrah remained a formidable opponent against seasoned batsmen like Travis Head and Steve Smith.

Bumrah, currently the world's top-ranked test bowler, speaks of the transitional phase within the team, focusing on mentoring emerging talents like Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy. As India prepares to counter Australia's lead in the series, Bumrah's guidance and experience remain crucial for fostering a united, evolving bowling unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)