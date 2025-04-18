Left Menu

Flamengo's Bruno Henrique Faces Betting Scandal Allegations

Flamengo winger Bruno Henrique has been accused by Brazilian federal police of deliberately getting a yellow card in a match to benefit from betting. Despite the allegations, his coach Filipe Luís and the club have shown support, questioning the veracity of the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:16 IST
Brazilian club Flamengo has come to the defense of their winger, Bruno Henrique, amid allegations from federal police that he deliberately received a yellow card in a match to profit from online betting.

Local media outlets reported accusations against Henrique for his conduct during a Brazilian league match in 2023, alleging that bets were placed by family members predicting his booking. Henrique, who has twice played for Brazil's national team, is backed by his coach Filipe Luís, who insists on the player's presumption of innocence.

Despite the controversy, Flamengo has not been officially informed of any charges against their player. The purported incident has raised concerns about match manipulation, echoing similar cases involving other Brazilian players. Flamengo remains top of the league, showing resilience amid the ongoing scandal.

