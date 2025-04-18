Flamengo's Bruno Henrique Faces Betting Scandal Allegations

Brazilian club Flamengo has come to the defense of their winger, Bruno Henrique, amid allegations from federal police that he deliberately received a yellow card in a match to profit from online betting.

Local media outlets reported accusations against Henrique for his conduct during a Brazilian league match in 2023, alleging that bets were placed by family members predicting his booking. Henrique, who has twice played for Brazil's national team, is backed by his coach Filipe Luís, who insists on the player's presumption of innocence.

Despite the controversy, Flamengo has not been officially informed of any charges against their player. The purported incident has raised concerns about match manipulation, echoing similar cases involving other Brazilian players. Flamengo remains top of the league, showing resilience amid the ongoing scandal.

