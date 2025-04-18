Bayern's Stanisic Apologizes: Ball Kid Incident Sparks Discussion

Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic has publicly apologized for an incident involving a ball kid during the club's Champions League quarterfinal match against Inter Milan.

The contentious moment unfolded when Stanisic pushed the young helper off his stool after believing the boy deliberately tossed the ball away, hindering a crucial throw-in during stoppage time. Bayern sought another goal to force extra time but ultimately lost 4-3 on aggregate.

In an interview broadcast by sports website RAN, Stanisic expressed regret, stating, "It was also maybe a bit stupid of me and I'm sorry that I pushed him." UEFA is currently reviewing the match reports though no disciplinary action has been confirmed.

