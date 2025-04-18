Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Welcome Back Dasun Shanaka for IPL Boost

The Gujarat Titans have re-signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to fill in for the injured Glenn Phillips in the IPL. Phillips suffered a groin injury, prompting his early exit. Shanaka, previously with the team in 2023, re-joins to fortify the squad mid-season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:20 IST
Gujarat Titans Welcome Back Dasun Shanaka for IPL Boost
Dasun Shanaka

Gujarat Titans have bolstered their lineup by bringing back Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka after New Zealand's Glenn Phillips was sidelined for the rest of the IPL season due to a groin injury. Phillips picked up the injury while fielding as a substitute during Gujarat's recent victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shanaka, who was a part of the Gujarat squad in 2023, played three matches for the team. He returns to the Titans, bringing his experience and skills to the table, in a deal valued at approximately $87,500. The Titans currently stand second in the IPL rankings with eight points from six matches and are set to face the top-ranked Delhi Capitals.

The addition of Shanaka aims to strengthen Gujarat's title defense as they vie for the IPL championship. He is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the upcoming matches, especially with the team's sights set on maintaining their winning momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025