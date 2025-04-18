Gujarat Titans Welcome Back Dasun Shanaka for IPL Boost

Gujarat Titans have bolstered their lineup by bringing back Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka after New Zealand's Glenn Phillips was sidelined for the rest of the IPL season due to a groin injury. Phillips picked up the injury while fielding as a substitute during Gujarat's recent victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shanaka, who was a part of the Gujarat squad in 2023, played three matches for the team. He returns to the Titans, bringing his experience and skills to the table, in a deal valued at approximately $87,500. The Titans currently stand second in the IPL rankings with eight points from six matches and are set to face the top-ranked Delhi Capitals.

The addition of Shanaka aims to strengthen Gujarat's title defense as they vie for the IPL championship. He is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the upcoming matches, especially with the team's sights set on maintaining their winning momentum.

