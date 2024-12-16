Zimbabwe Penalized for Slow Overrate in T20I Series Against Afghanistan

Zimbabwe suffered penalties due to slow overrate violations during the last T20I of a three-match series against Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club. The umpires involved were Iknow Chabi, Forster Mutizwa, Percival Sizara, and Langton Rusere.

Skipper Sikandar Raza admitted fault and accepted the penalty, in accordance with ICC's Article 2.22 concerning minimum over-rate offences. Zimbabwe, currently hosting an all-format series against Afghanistan, saw early success but were ultimately bested in the T20 series.

As Afghanistan clinched the series with victories in the second and third matches, they now move on to contest in ODIs and Test matches. Despite Zimbabwe's vigorous defense led by players like Brian Bennett and Wessly Madhevere, Rashid Khan's four-wicket haul spearheaded Afghanistan's successful chase of a 128-run target.

