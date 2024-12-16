Haryana Steelers Command Kabaddi League with Unmatched Dominance

The Haryana Steelers have taken the Pro Kabaddi League by storm this season, clinching their playoff berth as the first team to do so, thanks to 15 victories in 20 matches. The franchise attributes its success to a well-crafted strategy that blends young talent with seasoned athletes.

Leading the offensive charge are raiders Vinay and Shivam Patare, whose combined scores have catapulted them into the league's top ranks. Meanwhile, captain Jaideep Dahiya and Iranian defender Mohammadreza Shadloui have forged a formidable defense, making it nearly impossible for opposing teams to break through.

As the Steelers gear up for their upcoming playoffs, they benefit from the unwavering support of JSW Sports. Coach Manpreet Singh and skipper Jaideep have expressed deep gratitude for the organization's role in promoting kabaddi and nurturing athletes. The anticipation builds for their next match against Dabang Delhi K.C. on December 17 in Pune.

