Indian Railways A Triumphs at Ashok Ruia Memorial Bridge Tournament

Indian Railways A claimed the team gold title at the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament, defeating Fenesta 148-84, despite an initial setback. Shree Cements placed third after beating Eisk. Winners received trophies and cash prizes, with Indian Railways A earning Rs 1.50 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of strategy and skill, Indian Railways A clinched the team gold group title at the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament. The tournament concluded on Monday, with the final match showcasing Indian Railways A's dominance over Fenesta, ending in a decisive 148-84 victory.

The team faced a challenging start, losing the initial segment, yet quickly regained momentum to control the subsequent rounds. Their tactical brilliance and strategic superiority saw them through to a clear win, underlining their expertise in competitive bridge play.

Shree Cements secured third place after narrowly defeating Eisk 101-100. Commemorating the impressive performance, Indian Railways A was awarded a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1.50 lakh, while runner-up Fenesta took home Rs 90,000 and a trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

