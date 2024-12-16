Left Menu

Thrilling Day 3 of Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 3 Unfolds

The Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 3's third day was packed with action at Karpagam Academy, featuring thrilling matches and standout performances. Himalayan Tahrs topped the leaderboard with an unbeaten record, while Ranchi Rangers struggled without a victory. Key clashes await in the upcoming fixtures scheduled for Tuesday, December 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:49 IST
Thrilling Day 3 of Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 3 Unfolds
Players in action during day-3 of Yuva Kabaddi Series (Image: Yuva Kabaddi Series). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 3 captivated fans on Monday at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore. The third day offered a mix of competitive encounters, beginning with Himalayan Tahrs continuing their unbeaten run by decisively defeating Chambal Challengers 49-25. Substituting player Mithun Singh was remarkable with 11 points, bolstered by Shivansh Thakur's defensive efforts.

Vasco Vipers showcased dominance in the following match, overwhelming Ladakh Wolves 57-27. Prince's unstoppable raiding delivered 18 points, while Gaurav excelled defensively. Sonu Azad attempted to counter for the Wolves with a Super 10, but lack of defense spelled their defeat. The tight contest between Indore Invincibles and Tadoba Tigers ended 44-41, with Sachin leading the Invincibles to victory with crucial inputs from teammates Ritik and Anil Gurjar.

Later, Konark Kings defeated Ranchi Rangers, marking the latter's third consecutive loss. Rajesh Dehury and Niroj Kumar shone with Super 10s. The day's drama peaked as Dehradun Dynamos won over Indore Invincibles in a gripping 36-34 finish. Stellar performances from Ajay Kumar, Harbir Singh, and Amandeep Kajal ensured their success. Himalayan Tahrs now lead the standings undefeated, while Ranchi Rangers struggle at the bottom, giving way to upcoming matches on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024