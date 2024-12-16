Thrilling Day 3 of Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 3 Unfolds

The 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 3 captivated fans on Monday at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore. The third day offered a mix of competitive encounters, beginning with Himalayan Tahrs continuing their unbeaten run by decisively defeating Chambal Challengers 49-25. Substituting player Mithun Singh was remarkable with 11 points, bolstered by Shivansh Thakur's defensive efforts.

Vasco Vipers showcased dominance in the following match, overwhelming Ladakh Wolves 57-27. Prince's unstoppable raiding delivered 18 points, while Gaurav excelled defensively. Sonu Azad attempted to counter for the Wolves with a Super 10, but lack of defense spelled their defeat. The tight contest between Indore Invincibles and Tadoba Tigers ended 44-41, with Sachin leading the Invincibles to victory with crucial inputs from teammates Ritik and Anil Gurjar.

Later, Konark Kings defeated Ranchi Rangers, marking the latter's third consecutive loss. Rajesh Dehury and Niroj Kumar shone with Super 10s. The day's drama peaked as Dehradun Dynamos won over Indore Invincibles in a gripping 36-34 finish. Stellar performances from Ajay Kumar, Harbir Singh, and Amandeep Kajal ensured their success. Himalayan Tahrs now lead the standings undefeated, while Ranchi Rangers struggle at the bottom, giving way to upcoming matches on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)