Sports Update: Major Highlights and Updates Across Leagues

Auburn defensive lineman Trill Carter is recovering after a gunshot wound incident in Charlotte, initially reported by The Charlotte Observer and The Athletic. Carter was shot in the stomach last week but did not require surgery, according to sources close to the athlete.

In NBA actions, Luka Doncic delivered a remarkable performance, achieving a triple-double with 45 points, leading the Dallas Mavericks to victory over the Golden State Warriors. Klay Thompson added to the offensive barrage with seven 3-pointers and 29 points, helping the Mavericks secure their eighth win out of nine games.

NFL stories continued with the San Francisco 49ers suspending De'Vondre Campbell for refusing to play in a recent game against the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills ended the Detroit Lions' winning streak, and the Seattle Seahawks await further results on quarterback Geno Smith's knee after a low hit.

