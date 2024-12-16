Virat Kohli's Edge: Defensive Strategies for Success

Virat Kohli's persistent challenges with balls outside off-stump in the ongoing Test series against Australia have sparked discussions about his current form. The seasoned cricketer has been dismissed four out of five times this way, drawing parallels to a similar slump he experienced in England in 2014.

Australian cricket legend Allan Border, whose name graces the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, expressed concerns about Kohli possibly losing his mental edge. Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan pointed out Kohli's tendency to attack too soon instead of leaving deliveries.

India's Cheteshwar Pujara offered insights on the importance of strategic batting in Australia. Highlighting how patience and correct shot selection have helped Australian batters succeed, Pujara emphasized the need for Indian batters to adapt and develop a solid game plan, especially when playing in challenging conditions like Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies.)