Left Menu

Ademola Lookman Crowned African Footballer of the Year

Ademola Lookman, the Nigeria forward, has been honored as African Footballer of the Year after a standout season representing Atalanta and the Nigeria national team. Lookman netted a hat-trick in Atalanta's Europa League victory and had a remarkable showing in the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring three goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 02:31 IST
Ademola Lookman Crowned African Footballer of the Year

Nigeria's star forward, Ademola Lookman, was awarded the prestigious African Footballer of the Year title by the Confederation of African Football. His stellar performance, both for Atalanta and Nigeria, distinguished him in this year's award ceremony.

Lookman's theatre of triumph included a sensational hat-trick as Atalanta clinched a win against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final. Throughout the season, he scored a total of 17 goals and has already bagged 11 in the ongoing campaign.

The London-born player, a former Premier League participant, expressed pride in the recognition, reflecting on his career's transformation over the years. This recognition comes ahead of other nominees, highlighting Lookman's remarkable journey in soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024