Nigeria's star forward, Ademola Lookman, was awarded the prestigious African Footballer of the Year title by the Confederation of African Football. His stellar performance, both for Atalanta and Nigeria, distinguished him in this year's award ceremony.

Lookman's theatre of triumph included a sensational hat-trick as Atalanta clinched a win against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final. Throughout the season, he scored a total of 17 goals and has already bagged 11 in the ongoing campaign.

The London-born player, a former Premier League participant, expressed pride in the recognition, reflecting on his career's transformation over the years. This recognition comes ahead of other nominees, highlighting Lookman's remarkable journey in soccer.

