Injury Concerns for Ivorian Striker Sebastien Haller Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

Sebastien Haller, the Ivorian striker whose goals secured the Africa Cup of Nations title, faces potential exclusion from the upcoming tournament in Morocco due to a hamstring injury. Haller is undergoing treatment while the federation awaits test results to determine his participation.

striker
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller, pivotal in their last Africa Cup of Nations triumph, is grappling with a hamstring injury, threatening his participation in the impending tournament in Morocco.

Haller, who plays for Utrecht in the Dutch league, sustained the injury last weekend and is currently receiving treatment as he joins the Ivorian squad's training camp in Marbella, Spain. The federation is anxiously waiting for his test results to decide on the 31-year-old's availability.

Haller had previously missed the start of the 2023 finals due to an ankle injury but returned to lead his team to victory in both the semi-final and final. Ivory Coast is set to begin their title defense against Mozambique in Marrakech next Wednesday.

