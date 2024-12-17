New Zealand's Triumph: Tim Southee's Glorious Farewell

New Zealand achieved a dominant victory against England by 423 runs on Tuesday in Hamilton, marking a significant farewell for Tim Southee. Despite their prior series win, England succumbed to New Zealand's bowling might.

England, chasing an improbable 658-run target, struggled as Mitchell Santner's 4-85 derailed their effort, culminating in New Zealand's record win by runs. Captain Ben Stokes was absent due to an injury.

Earlier, Jacob Bethell impressed with a fifty, while Joe Root secured his half-century before succumbing to a reviewed lbw appeal. England's lineup faltered, rounding out a challenging series.

