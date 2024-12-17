Left Menu

New Zealand's Triumph: Tim Southee's Glorious Farewell

New Zealand secured a 423-run victory over England in the third test in Hamilton, marking a memorable farewell for Tim Southee. Despite England's earlier series win, New Zealand's bowlers, led by Mitchell Santner, dismantled England's chase, sealing the hosts' largest-ever win by runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 07:17 IST
New Zealand's Triumph: Tim Southee's Glorious Farewell
Victory

New Zealand achieved a dominant victory against England by 423 runs on Tuesday in Hamilton, marking a significant farewell for Tim Southee. Despite their prior series win, England succumbed to New Zealand's bowling might.

England, chasing an improbable 658-run target, struggled as Mitchell Santner's 4-85 derailed their effort, culminating in New Zealand's record win by runs. Captain Ben Stokes was absent due to an injury.

Earlier, Jacob Bethell impressed with a fifty, while Joe Root secured his half-century before succumbing to a reviewed lbw appeal. England's lineup faltered, rounding out a challenging series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024