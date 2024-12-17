Left Menu

New Zealand's Triumph: Tim Southee's Memorable Goodbye

Tim Southee bid farewell to international cricket with a resounding 423-run victory for New Zealand against England in the third Test. Santner's exceptional performance and Southee's illustrious career took center stage in a game that saw New Zealand and England conclude their World Test Championship cycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:35 IST
Tim Southee (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a poignant finale, New Zealand's cricket team secured a dramatic 423-run victory over England in the third Test match, delivering a fitting send-off for legendary bowler Tim Southee. The emotional farewell saw Southee lead his team back with a souvenir stump, drawing applause from fans.

After the match, Southee shared a heartfelt embrace with former teammate and England head coach Brendon McCullum. The victory marked the end of the World Test Championship cycle, with New Zealand and England finishing in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

As the fourth day commenced, England began their innings at 18/2. Jacob Bethell and Joe Root put up a strong partnership of 104 runs, but New Zealand's Mitchell Santner broke through, expertly dismissing Root. Santner's decisive four-wicket haul helped turn the tide in New Zealand's favor.

Despite a promising start from Bethell and Root, England's batting lineup crumbled, largely due to Santner's tenacity. Tim Southee wrapped up his Test career with impressive figures of 2/34, concluding his international cricket journey with 394 wickets and a World Test Championship accolade.

Recognized for his all-around brilliance, Santner took home the Player of the Match award, boasting scores of 76 and 49, along with bowling figures of 7/92. New Zealand's dominant first innings and subsequent batting power made a series comeback impossible for England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

