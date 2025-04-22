India's Squad Selection Dilemma: Six Middle-Order Contenders for England Test Tour
The national selection committee faces a challenge in forming India's Test squad for the England tour, with six contenders vying for reserve middle-order slots. The selectors will have to choose between seasoned players and promising talents, as the final squad is expected to include 15 or 16 members.
India's national selection committee is gearing up for a crucial task: naming the squads for the Test tour of England. The decision, expected in the second week of May, will involve selecting at least six contenders for the middle-order reserve slots.
During their Australian tour, the BCCI selected a 17-member team. However, for the upcoming five Tests against England, the final squad might only include 15 or 16 players due to the overlapping India A matches, allowing easier player swaps if needed.
The committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, faces a complex decision-making process. They must assess a pool of performing domestic players, established stars, and untapped potentials like B Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sarfaraz Khan.
