India's Squad Selection Dilemma: Six Middle-Order Contenders for England Test Tour

The national selection committee faces a challenge in forming India's Test squad for the England tour, with six contenders vying for reserve middle-order slots. The selectors will have to choose between seasoned players and promising talents, as the final squad is expected to include 15 or 16 members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:38 IST
India's national selection committee is gearing up for a crucial task: naming the squads for the Test tour of England. The decision, expected in the second week of May, will involve selecting at least six contenders for the middle-order reserve slots.

During their Australian tour, the BCCI selected a 17-member team. However, for the upcoming five Tests against England, the final squad might only include 15 or 16 players due to the overlapping India A matches, allowing easier player swaps if needed.

The committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, faces a complex decision-making process. They must assess a pool of performing domestic players, established stars, and untapped potentials like B Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sarfaraz Khan.

