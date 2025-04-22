India's Squad Selection Dilemma: Six Middle-Order Contenders for England Test Tour

India's national selection committee is gearing up for a crucial task: naming the squads for the Test tour of England. The decision, expected in the second week of May, will involve selecting at least six contenders for the middle-order reserve slots.

During their Australian tour, the BCCI selected a 17-member team. However, for the upcoming five Tests against England, the final squad might only include 15 or 16 players due to the overlapping India A matches, allowing easier player swaps if needed.

The committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, faces a complex decision-making process. They must assess a pool of performing domestic players, established stars, and untapped potentials like B Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sarfaraz Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)