Rohan Jaitley Retains DDCA Presidency, Defeats Ex-Cricketer Kirti Azad

Rohan Jaitley has once again clinched the presidency of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), overcoming former India cricketer Kirti Azad in a keenly contested election.

The 35-year-old Jaitley, son of the late Arun Jaitley, emerged victorious with 1,577 votes against Azad's 777 in the electoral race.

In other notable appointments, Shikha Kumar secured the vice-presidency, and Harish Singla took the treasurer role, further cementing the outcome of a highly watched election.

(With inputs from agencies.)