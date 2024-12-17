Rohan Jaitley Retains DDCA Presidency, Defeats Ex-Cricketer Kirti Azad
Rohan Jaitley has been re-elected as president of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), defeating former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad. Jaitley won with 1,577 votes, surpassing the required 1,207 for victory. Several other positions within the DDCA were also filled during the election.
Rohan Jaitley has once again clinched the presidency of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), overcoming former India cricketer Kirti Azad in a keenly contested election.
The 35-year-old Jaitley, son of the late Arun Jaitley, emerged victorious with 1,577 votes against Azad's 777 in the electoral race.
In other notable appointments, Shikha Kumar secured the vice-presidency, and Harish Singla took the treasurer role, further cementing the outcome of a highly watched election.
