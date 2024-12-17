Left Menu

KL Rahul Dominates SENA Tests Amidst Indian Cricket Legends' Struggle

KL Rahul has showcased exceptional performance, surpassing notable Indian cricket figures like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Test averages in SENA countries since 2020. Despite limited support and immense pressure, Rahul's steadfast approach has been a beacon of hope for India's cricket team overseas.

KL Rahul has emerged as a standout performer among Indian cricketers, eclipsing the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to achieve the highest Test average in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries since 2020. Despite numerous Indian players succumbing to poor shot selections, Rahul's composure and resilience have drawn significant attention.

When runs were most needed and the pressure to maintain the scoreboard was intense, Rahul displayed a remarkable ability to step up his game and lead the charge. Without much backing from fellow players, he shouldered the burden of scoring and withstanding the challenges from opposing bowlers. On Day 3, against the fierce Australian bowling attack, Rahul demonstrated steadfastness and avoided giving away opportunities.

His fortunes turned on Day 4 when Steven Smith dropped Rahul off the first delivery from Pat Cummins, allowing him to capitalize and score yet another fifty in Test cricket. Strikingly, Rahul holds a better average in SENA countries than his counterparts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant since 2020, with a notable figure of 41.1, above Pant's 34.8, Rohit's 33.2, and Virat's 30.4. In 2024, both Rohit and Kohli's Test forms have visibly declined, reflected in their diminishing early innings averages. Conversely, Rahul, in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, has shown remarkable comfort and competence, indicating his pivotal role in steering India's fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

