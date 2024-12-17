Calf Strain Sidelines Hazlewood: A Blow to Australia's Bowling Attack

Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood will miss the rest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series due to a calf strain, according to Cricket Australia. The injury sustained during the third Test at the Gabba is a significant blow to the team's bowling attack.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday that Hazlewood will not participate in the crucial Brisbane Test against India. The setback further weakens Australia's lineup, already reeling from other injuries.

Hazlewood, who played only one over before withdrawing from the field, had earlier dismissed Virat Kohli. He replaced Scot Boland in the third Test after missing the Adelaide game due to a side strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)