Calf Strain Sidelines Hazlewood: A Blow to Australia's Bowling Attack
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is sidelined due to a right calf strain, causing him to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. This injury weakens Australia's bowling lineup. Hazlewood had returned for the third Test after missing the Adelaide match due to a prior side strain.
Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood will miss the rest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series due to a calf strain, according to Cricket Australia. The injury sustained during the third Test at the Gabba is a significant blow to the team's bowling attack.
Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday that Hazlewood will not participate in the crucial Brisbane Test against India. The setback further weakens Australia's lineup, already reeling from other injuries.
Hazlewood, who played only one over before withdrawing from the field, had earlier dismissed Virat Kohli. He replaced Scot Boland in the third Test after missing the Adelaide game due to a side strain.
