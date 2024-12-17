Left Menu

Calf Strain Sidelines Hazlewood: A Blow to Australia's Bowling Attack

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is sidelined due to a right calf strain, causing him to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. This injury weakens Australia's bowling lineup. Hazlewood had returned for the third Test after missing the Adelaide match due to a prior side strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:36 IST
Calf Strain Sidelines Hazlewood: A Blow to Australia's Bowling Attack
Josh Hazlewood
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood will miss the rest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series due to a calf strain, according to Cricket Australia. The injury sustained during the third Test at the Gabba is a significant blow to the team's bowling attack.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday that Hazlewood will not participate in the crucial Brisbane Test against India. The setback further weakens Australia's lineup, already reeling from other injuries.

Hazlewood, who played only one over before withdrawing from the field, had earlier dismissed Virat Kohli. He replaced Scot Boland in the third Test after missing the Adelaide game due to a side strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024