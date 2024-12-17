Left Menu

Indian Wrestling in Turmoil: From Olympic Dreams to Political Arenas

The state of Indian wrestling in 2024 is fraught with political overtones and administrative chaos, affecting both careers and sport's development. Vinesh Phogat's dramatic journey from Olympics to politics highlights this turmoil, alongside suspensions and inefficiencies stalling progress despite grassroots success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In 2024, Indian wrestling faced a tumultuous year, marred by political entanglements and administrative disarray. Vinesh Phogat's poignant descent from Olympic dreams to a political career exemplifies the challenges beleaguering the sport, with inefficiencies stifling its potential growth.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) remains crippled by internal chaos and governmental suspensions, sparked by procedural missteps. As legal disputes loom, developmental efforts stagnate, despite Indian wrestlers displaying promising results on international stages.

The once flourishing sport struggles without essential infrastructure and promotion as critical initiatives lie dormant. By the end of 2024, Indian wrestling finds itself at a crossroads, with its resurgence hanging in balance amidst political and administrative challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

