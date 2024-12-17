India's Tail-end Triumph Against Australia

In a nail-biting finish to day four of the third test in Brisbane, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep demonstrated remarkable resilience to help India avoid the follow-on against Australia. The valiant 10th wicket stand left Australia's hopes for victory hanging by a thread.

Akash Deep's audacious stroke play, including a thick edge off Pat Cummins for four and a spectacular six, provided the late-day heroics at Gabba. As the light failed, Deep stood unbeaten on 27 while Bumrah added 10, pushing India's score to 252 for nine, far from Australia's first innings 445.

Compounding Australia's challenges, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood suffered a calf injury, ruling him out of the match and the rest of the closely-contested series. The teams remain tied at 1-1, with Australia needing to regroup in light of their depleted bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)