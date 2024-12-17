KL Rahul Applauds Jadeja's Heroics as India Fights Back in Brisbane

In a thrilling fourth day of the Brisbane Test against Australia, KL Rahul lauded Ravindra Jadeja's batting prowess, emphasizing his 'solid technique' and unwavering contribution to the team. Jadeja's impressive 77-run innings was a critical component of India's spirited fightback.

The duo of Rahul and Jadeja shone, delivering half-centuries that steered India to 252/9, still trailing by 193 runs. Their efforts were crucial in preventing a follow-on after Australia dominated with a formidable first innings, propelled by a 241-run partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head.

The series, now tied at 1-1, intensifies as both teams vie for supremacy in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With strong performances from both sides, the stakes remain high as the cricketing world watches from the edge of their seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)