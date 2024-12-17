Left Menu

KL Rahul Applauds Jadeja's Heroics as India Fights Back in Brisbane

India's KL Rahul commended Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional batting against Australia on day four of the Brisbane Test. Jadeja's significant 77-run innings played a pivotal role in India's fightback, helping the team finish at 252/9. Despite challenges, India showed resilience, trailing by 193 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja. (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling fourth day of the Brisbane Test against Australia, KL Rahul lauded Ravindra Jadeja's batting prowess, emphasizing his 'solid technique' and unwavering contribution to the team. Jadeja's impressive 77-run innings was a critical component of India's spirited fightback.

The duo of Rahul and Jadeja shone, delivering half-centuries that steered India to 252/9, still trailing by 193 runs. Their efforts were crucial in preventing a follow-on after Australia dominated with a formidable first innings, propelled by a 241-run partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head.

The series, now tied at 1-1, intensifies as both teams vie for supremacy in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With strong performances from both sides, the stakes remain high as the cricketing world watches from the edge of their seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

