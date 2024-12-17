Left Menu

Anahat Singh Leads in 79th Western India Slam Squash Championship

Anahat Singh, India's top female player and Asian Games bronze medallist, will compete in the 79th Western India Slam Squash Championship. The event at the Cricket Club of India features over 725 players from 12 countries, offering a prize pool of USD 9000 and includes junior to veteran categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's top female squash player, Anahat Singh, alongside other elite contenders, set the stage on fire as the 79th Western India Slam Squash Championship kicked off at the prestigious Cricket Club of India on Tuesday.

The event, drawing competitors from over 12 countries, saw junior players battle it out in qualification rounds on its opening day, showcasing promising talent in both boys and girls categories.

With a prize pot of USD 9000, this championship has attracted top-ranking international and national players, making it a focal point for squash enthusiasts and representing an impressive array of skills from under-11 juniors to over-65 veterans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

