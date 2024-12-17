Left Menu

Star-Studded Commentary Panel Announced for Thrilling SA20 Season 3

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa joins SA20's commentary team, featuring cricket legends and renowned broadcasters, to provide expert insights and engaging analysis. The lineup includes Kevin Pietersen, Shaun Pollock, and AB de Villiers, promising a world-class viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:48 IST
Star-Studded Commentary Panel Announced for Thrilling SA20 Season 3
Robin Uthappa. (Photo- Robin Uthappa X/@robbieuthappa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a thrilling addition for Indian cricket fans, former cricketer and T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa will join the commentary team for SA20 Season 3. Uthappa, known for his strategic prowess on the field, will now offer his insights behind the microphone.

Joining Uthappa are legendary cricket figures such as Kevin Pietersen, Shaun Pollock, and Stuart Broad, making the commentary panel a star-studded ensemble. They are accompanied by former South African cricketers Chris Morris and Ashwell Prince, and the renowned commentator Mpumelelo 'Pommie' Mbangwa, who brings his authoritative voice to the table.

The broadcast lineup is further bolstered by the inclusion of AB de Villiers, famed for his 360-degree batting style and keen game analysis. Alongside, Premier League presenter Julia Stuart and award-winning broadcaster Motshidisi Mohono will provide vibrant coverage from the stands. The commentary team pledges to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience, showcasing the SA20's global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

