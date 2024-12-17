Left Menu

Gukesh Dommaraju: India's Youngest World Chess Champion Triumphs in Historic Win

Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest World Chess Champion by defeating Ding Liren in a thrilling final. The Chennai roadshow celebrated his monumental victory, which included a dramatic final game and heartfelt moments, marking the pinnacle of Gukesh's chess career.

Updated: 17-12-2024 19:54 IST
D Gukesh holds roadshow in Chennai. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling showdown at the 2024 FIDE World Championship, India's Gukesh Dommaraju made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. His victory over China's Ding Liren in the 14th game not only clinched the title but also sparked nationwide celebrations in India.

Upon his return to India, Gukesh was met with enthusiastic fans lining the streets of Chennai. The chess prodigy's triumphant return was marked by a rousing reception at Chennai Airport, where hundreds gathered to greet their national hero.

The Championship, which was deadlocked at 6.5 points each, saw Gukesh secure victory with a final score of 7.5-6.5. Overwhelmed with emotion, Gukesh described it as the 'best moment' of his life, while Ding graciously accepted his defeat, acknowledging his opponent's exceptional performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

