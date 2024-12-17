Left Menu

UP Yoddhas' Winning Streak Continues with Vital Win Over Haryana Steelers

UP Yoddhas clinched a crucial victory against Haryana Steelers 31-24, advancing their Pro Kabaddi League playoff prospects. Bhavani Rajput shone with 11 points, securing their seventh consecutive unbeaten match. The Yoddhas dominated the second half, curtailing Haryana's advance and solidifying their position in the points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:59 IST
Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The UP Yoddhas delivered a pivotal performance, defeating the Haryana Steelers 31-24 in the Pro Kabaddi League at Balewadi Sports Complex on Tuesday, fueling their playoff ambitions. Bhavani Rajput was instrumental in the win, shining with an impressive 11 points, which helped the team coached by Jasveer Singh ascend to third place on the points table and maintain a seventh consecutive unbeaten match.

The Haryana Steelers initially showcased a strong start, with Vinay successfully executing a do-or-die raid. However, UP Yoddhas retaliated fiercely, with key plays from Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi and Bhavani Rajput leveling the scores. A strategic tackle on Vinay left the Steelers vulnerable, but they briefly resisted with a Super Tackle, intensifying the match.

The first half saw an intense back-and-forth as both teams displayed remarkable skill and tactics. The tide turned with a spectacular Super Raid by Bhavani Rajput, leading to an all-out that equalized the score, setting a gripping halftime score of 15-13 in favor of the Yoddhas. The second half reinforced UP Yoddhas' dominance, particularly Bhavani's impressive plays, securing an unassailable lead and pushing the Haryana Steelers' playoff dreams further away with a second successive defeat.

