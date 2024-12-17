Left Menu

Hayley Matthews Leads West Indies to Thrilling Victory Over India in T20I Showdown

Hayley Matthews powered the West Indies Women to a dominant nine-wicket victory against India in the second T20I at Y Patil Stadium. Her explosive 85-run performance helped the team level the series 1-1, setting the stage for a thrilling decider on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:47 IST
Team West Indies Women. (Picture: X/@windiescricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hayley Matthews, the opener for the West Indies women's cricket team, delivered a sensational performance that secured a nine-wicket victory over India in the second T20I at Y Patil Stadium on Tuesday. Matthews' remarkable innings propelled the visitors to level the series at 1-1, with the decisive match scheduled for Thursday.

Upon winning the toss, West Indies, captained by Matthews, opted to field first. Indian skipper Smriti Mandhana stood out with a notable 62-run innings from 41 balls, featuring 9 fours and 1 six, as India managed to post 159/9. However, India's middle-order faltered, highlighted by the inability of players like Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma to build on Mandhana's platform, leaving the hosts in a precarious position.

West Indies' bowling attack, led by Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, and Afy Fletcher, effectively limited India's scoring. During the chase, Matthews not only excelled with the bat, smashing 85 runs off 47 balls but also formed a crucial 66-run partnership with Qiana Joseph. Despite Saima Thakor's solitary breakthrough, Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle navigated to victory with ease, securing the win with four overs to spare. Matthews was duly awarded the 'Player of the Match' title for her outstanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

