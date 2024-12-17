England Women Triumph with Historic Test Win Against South Africa

In a commanding display of cricket, the England Women's team achieved a monumental 286-run triumph against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. This victory, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC), ranks as the third-largest win by runs in women's cricket history, marking England's first Test success since January 2014 at the WACA.

Beginning the third day with a lead of 145 runs, England bolstered their position under the leadership of Heather Knight who scored a commendable 90. Contributions from Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and Amy Jones further helped the team post 236, despite Nonkululeko Mlaba's impressive 6/67 spell which fetched her a maiden five-wicket haul.

South Africa's pursuit of 351 started poorly, losing two wickets before the Tea break as Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer made early inroads. Bell continued her assault, dismantling the middle order quickly. Sophie Ecclestone joined with crucial breakthroughs, leading to South Africa's collapse at 64, thereby sealing England's historic win. This victory capped a successful tour, where England also swept the T20I series 3-0 and clinched the ODI series 2-1.

