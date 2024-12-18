Left Menu

Juventus Dominates Cagliari in Coppa Italia Clash

Juventus advanced to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals after a decisive 4-0 victory against Cagliari. Key players Dusan Vlahovic, Teun Koopmeiners, Francisco Conceicao, and Nicolas Gonzalez scored. Juventus, historically successful in the competition, will next face Empoli. Cagliari shifts focus back to the Serie A relegation fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 18-12-2024 03:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 03:26 IST
Juventus Dominates Cagliari in Coppa Italia Clash
In a commanding performance, Juventus defeated Cagliari 4-0 at home, securing their spot in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals. The team's standout players, including Dusan Vlahovic, Teun Koopmeiners, Francisco Conceicao, and Nicolas Gonzalez, found the back of the net in a display of skill and precision.

Vlahovic, previously under fire from fans, earned their admiration with a crucial goal just before halftime. Koopmeiners doubled the lead with a superb free-kick early in the second half, while Conceicao and Gonzalez added two more late to seal the victory.

As Juventus prepares to host Empoli in the next round, Cagliari will turn their attention back to the Serie A, where they face a critical battle to avoid relegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

