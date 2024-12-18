Juventus Dominates Cagliari in Coppa Italia Clash

In a commanding performance, Juventus defeated Cagliari 4-0 at home, securing their spot in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals. The team's standout players, including Dusan Vlahovic, Teun Koopmeiners, Francisco Conceicao, and Nicolas Gonzalez, found the back of the net in a display of skill and precision.

Vlahovic, previously under fire from fans, earned their admiration with a crucial goal just before halftime. Koopmeiners doubled the lead with a superb free-kick early in the second half, while Conceicao and Gonzalez added two more late to seal the victory.

As Juventus prepares to host Empoli in the next round, Cagliari will turn their attention back to the Serie A, where they face a critical battle to avoid relegation.

