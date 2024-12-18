Athletics Soars in 2024: Coe Eyes Olympic Presidency Amidst Exciting Developments

Athletics enthusiasts had much to celebrate in 2024, as World Athletics President Sebastian Coe reported a year of unparalleled success in performance and investment. With Paris hosting remarkable feats, Coe remains optimistic about the sport's future, particularly as he seeks the International Olympic Committee presidency.

Despite embracing new developments, Coe remains cautious, especially with rising stars like Gout Gout emerging. The teenage sprint sensation has broken longstanding records, prompting Coe to call for realism in nurturing young talents transitioning to senior categories.

Meanwhile, Michael Johnson's proposed Grand Slam Track series is set to challenge existing norms in 2025 with a lucrative prize pool. Coe welcomes the competition, seeing it as a catalyst for further growth, pushing established leagues like the Diamond League towards improvement and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)