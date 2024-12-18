Left Menu

Athletics Soars in 2024: Coe Eyes Olympic Presidency Amidst Exciting Developments

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe reflects on a successful 2024 for athletics, highlighting record-breaking performances and increased investments. He anticipates upcoming challenges as new events like Michael Johnson's Grand Slam series emerge and urges a balanced approach towards nurturing young talents like Gout Gout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 03:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 03:32 IST
Athletics Soars in 2024: Coe Eyes Olympic Presidency Amidst Exciting Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Athletics enthusiasts had much to celebrate in 2024, as World Athletics President Sebastian Coe reported a year of unparalleled success in performance and investment. With Paris hosting remarkable feats, Coe remains optimistic about the sport's future, particularly as he seeks the International Olympic Committee presidency.

Despite embracing new developments, Coe remains cautious, especially with rising stars like Gout Gout emerging. The teenage sprint sensation has broken longstanding records, prompting Coe to call for realism in nurturing young talents transitioning to senior categories.

Meanwhile, Michael Johnson's proposed Grand Slam Track series is set to challenge existing norms in 2025 with a lucrative prize pool. Coe welcomes the competition, seeing it as a catalyst for further growth, pushing established leagues like the Diamond League towards improvement and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024