Juventus secured a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals with a commanding 4-0 victory against Cagliari at home. The evening saw goals from Dusan Vlahovic, Teun Koopmeiners, Francisco Conceicao, and Nicolas Gonzalez.

The victory reinforces Juventus' strong record in the tournament, with 15 trophies already under their belt. They will now face Empoli in the next round, while Cagliari shifts focus to the Serie A relegation battle. Vlahovic, previously criticized by supporters, earned their applause with an opening goal just before halftime.

A free kick from Koopmeiners doubled the lead early in the second half, setting the tone for a dominant performance. Conceicao and substitute Gonzalez added to the tally, ensuring Juventus' triumph in the face of previous league challenges. Their latest performance continues their cup competition success following a recent win over Manchester City in the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)