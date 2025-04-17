Election Dispute: Gonzalez Challenges Ecuador Presidential Results

Luisa Gonzalez is contesting the results of Ecuador's recent presidential election, alleging widespread fraud. She plans to file a formal challenge despite losing the backing of a key ally in her dispute over the election outcome, which saw incumbent President Daniel Noboa elected for a full term.

Noboa, leading the vote count by over a million votes, stated his victory was beyond question. Gonzalez alleges the election was marred by 'grotesque' fraud, and in a video statement, she claimed thousands of ballots had irregularities that should be annulled. Election authorities confirmed receiving no recount requests.

International observers, including those from the EU and OAS, reported no irregularities in the fair and well-organized election. Despite Gonzalez's allegations, her own coalition has shown signs of collapse, with members acknowledging Noboa's win, while analysts suggest this could strengthen Noboa's position in forming a majority in the National Assembly.

