Vlahovic's Redemption: A Night of Applause Amidst Juventus Triumph

Dusan Vlahovic found solace in the applause from Juventus supporters after scoring in their 4-0 victory over Cagliari in the Coppa Italia. This came after he faced fans' criticism the previous weekend when Juventus settled for a 2-2 draw with Venezia.

During the weekend, Vlahovic was at the center of fans' discontent, but he redeemed himself by scoring early against Cagliari, earning renewed admiration. "The applause makes me happy," Vlahovic expressed on broadcaster Mediaset, reflecting on his goal and the club's supportive fanbase.

Manager Thiago Motta expressed satisfaction with the performance but recognized the supporters' right to express criticism. With Nico Gonzalez back in action after a muscle injury, the team looks forward to continued success as they progress to the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)