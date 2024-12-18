Left Menu

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

The third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba faced numerous delays, including a halt due to lightning. India, bowled out for 260, struggled against Australia's first innings total of 445. A resilient partnership by Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep added crucial runs for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 18-12-2024 05:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 05:59 IST
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The highly anticipated third Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba was fraught with interruptions, including the recent suspension of play due to lightning strikes.

India's innings concluded at 260, falling behind Australia's formidable first innings score of 445.

A persistent duo, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, managed to delay Australia's dominance with a last-wicket partnership that mounted 47 runs, despite Australia securing a significant lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024