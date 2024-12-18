Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

The highly anticipated third Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba was fraught with interruptions, including the recent suspension of play due to lightning strikes.

India's innings concluded at 260, falling behind Australia's formidable first innings score of 445.

A persistent duo, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, managed to delay Australia's dominance with a last-wicket partnership that mounted 47 runs, despite Australia securing a significant lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)