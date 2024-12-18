Left Menu

Young Prodigy: Blades Brown Leaps to Golf Stardom

At 17, Blades Brown, a talented junior from Nashville, Tennessee, has announced his decision to turn professional in golf. Gaining attention with his performances, including a top-30 finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Brown is set to participate in The American Express PGA Tour in January.

Blades Brown, a promising young talent from Nashville, Tennessee, is poised to make his mark on the professional golf circuit. At just 17, Brown announced via social media that he is making the leap to professional golf, a bold move mirroring those of past young phenoms.

Brown, a junior in high school, has already made waves in the golfing community. Earlier this year, he tied for 26th at the Myrtle Beach Classic, a significant achievement considering the tournament coincided with one of the PGA Tour's signature events. He is set to further prove his mettle at The American Express in January, having accepted an exemption to participate.

Brown did not take this decision lightly. He weighed his options carefully before committing to this path, striving to excel after becoming the youngest player to lead the 36-hole qualifying for the U.S. Amateur in 2023. With aspirations similar to those of Akshay Bhatia and Ty Tryon, who both turned pro at young ages, Brown's journey is just beginning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

