Left Menu

Min Woo Lee's Stunning Display Sets Stage for Maiden PGA Tour Victory

Min Woo Lee takes a commanding four-shot lead at the Houston Open, aiming for his first PGA Tour victory. Lee's impressive 7-under 63 round saw him overtake Scottie Scheffler, who struggled to maintain his initial lead. A win could secure Lee's top 50 world ranking, ensuring a Masters spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 30-03-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 08:59 IST
Min Woo Lee's Stunning Display Sets Stage for Maiden PGA Tour Victory
  • Country:
  • United States

In a remarkable display of golf, Min Woo Lee surged to a four-shot lead in the Houston Open on Saturday. The Australian golfer delivered a staggering 7-under 63 round, eclipsing Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the field, positioning himself on the brink of his first PGA Tour victory.

Scheffler, who started the day with a slim one-shot lead, faltered at Memorial Park. His difficulty in sinking crucial putts resulted in only an even-par 69 performance for the round, seeing him drop five shots behind Lee's inspired play.

Lee's rise transformed the leaderboard through consistent brilliance, including eight consecutive one-putt greens. With only one round remaining, Lee's pursuit of victory not only holds personal stakes but could also bolster his global standing, setting up a potential entry to Masters next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025