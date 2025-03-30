Min Woo Lee's Stunning Display Sets Stage for Maiden PGA Tour Victory
Min Woo Lee takes a commanding four-shot lead at the Houston Open, aiming for his first PGA Tour victory. Lee's impressive 7-under 63 round saw him overtake Scottie Scheffler, who struggled to maintain his initial lead. A win could secure Lee's top 50 world ranking, ensuring a Masters spot.
In a remarkable display of golf, Min Woo Lee surged to a four-shot lead in the Houston Open on Saturday. The Australian golfer delivered a staggering 7-under 63 round, eclipsing Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the field, positioning himself on the brink of his first PGA Tour victory.
Scheffler, who started the day with a slim one-shot lead, faltered at Memorial Park. His difficulty in sinking crucial putts resulted in only an even-par 69 performance for the round, seeing him drop five shots behind Lee's inspired play.
Lee's rise transformed the leaderboard through consistent brilliance, including eight consecutive one-putt greens. With only one round remaining, Lee's pursuit of victory not only holds personal stakes but could also bolster his global standing, setting up a potential entry to Masters next year.
