Min Woo Lee's Stunning Display Sets Stage for Maiden PGA Tour Victory

In a remarkable display of golf, Min Woo Lee surged to a four-shot lead in the Houston Open on Saturday. The Australian golfer delivered a staggering 7-under 63 round, eclipsing Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the field, positioning himself on the brink of his first PGA Tour victory.

Scheffler, who started the day with a slim one-shot lead, faltered at Memorial Park. His difficulty in sinking crucial putts resulted in only an even-par 69 performance for the round, seeing him drop five shots behind Lee's inspired play.

Lee's rise transformed the leaderboard through consistent brilliance, including eight consecutive one-putt greens. With only one round remaining, Lee's pursuit of victory not only holds personal stakes but could also bolster his global standing, setting up a potential entry to Masters next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)