Rain Forces Stalemate in Thrilling India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Test

The third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded in a draw as inclement weather in Brisbane thwarted efforts by both India and Australia to secure a victory. As the match ended on Wednesday, the series remains tied at 1-1, following Australia's declaration at 89/7, inviting India to chase a formidable 275-run target.

India displayed resilience with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul skillfully countering the pace onslaught from Australia's Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Despite Australia's aggressive gameplay leading to a collapse from 28/4 to 89/7, the hosts couldn't capitalize, while India's bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep played a crucial role in the team's defense.

The weather played a key role in this drawn outcome, with rain disrupting play and confining the final day to merely 24 balls. Australia's earlier innings brilliance, featuring Travis Head's 152 and Steven Smith's 101, was offset by India's determined batting and strategic management, ensuring the series remained evenly poised.

