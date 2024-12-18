Left Menu

Franchise India and Big Cricket League: A Game-Changing Partnership

FranchiseIndia.com Limited partners with the Big Cricket League and the MP Tigers to support local cricketers. This collaboration aims to develop Indian cricket and foster innovation, reflecting Franchise India's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs. Led by Yusuf Pathan, the MP Tigers will compete in BCL 2024, showcasing local and international talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:14 IST
FranchiseIndia.com Limited has entered a groundbreaking partnership with the Big Cricket League (BCL) and the MP Tigers, enhancing opportunities for local cricketers and strengthening its role in supporting emerging talent.

This venture, complementing Franchise India’s entrepreneurial legacy, aims to elevate Indian cricket by providing a platform for aspiring players to compete alongside seasoned professionals.

With Yusuf Pathan leading the MP Tigers in upcoming BCL tournaments, the partnership represents a significant push towards integrating local talent into professional cricket, supporting the growth of India’s consumer economy through sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

