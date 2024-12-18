Rain Spoils Australia's Victory Push as Ashwin Bids Farewell

Rain dashed Australia's hopes of clinching victory in the third test in Brisbane, marking a dramatic climax as India waved farewell to cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin. The drawn match leaves the five-test series at a tense 1-1 draw before the Melbourne showdown.

India ended on a high, having captured seven Australian wickets after a weather-induced curtailed session on the final day that saw the match called off. Despite early challenges, the visiting team defended bravely with openers facing just 2.1 overs before play ceased.

Both teams face uncertainties heading into the traditional 'Boxing Day' test. The Melbourne fixture looms, with India's captain navigating form concerns amid Ashwin's exit, while Australia grapples with injury woes after valiant play in patchy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)